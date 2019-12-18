Kris Jenner is ''bursting with pride'' over her beauty mogul daughters.

The 64-year-old showbiz matriarch got choked up at the KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics holiday party in Los Angeles, where she reflected on how far her daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner have come since setting up their respective beauty businesses.

She said: ''As a little idea from Kylie and me and Jen and Matthew was there too, a few people with a really big idea... we couldn't do it without you.

''When we started out, and KKW Beauty was just a dream for a minute, and then we became one big family, it makes me so proud. I am bursting with pride for my daughters.''

Kim shared footage of her mother's emotional speech on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Kim, 39, recently revealed how proud she is of Kylie after the 22-year-old mogul sold her cosmetics company for $600 million.

The reality star sold a majority stake in her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands to beauty giant Coty - which owns around 77 brands including Hugo Boss, Burberry, Rimmel and Max Factor - and her older half-sister thinks her sibling is ''inspiring and amazing''.

She gushed: ''I'm so proud of her. To think in her early 20s, she built a business off of something that she first was insecure about and finding confidence and, you know, just tapping into that and figuring out how to make an amazing product and just being true to herself and doing what she loves to do, that's so inspiring and so amazing and I'm so proud of her.''

And Kim revealed Kylie had been planning for over a year to sell the 51 per cent stake in her company.

She added: ''I've known that selling her business was always in the works for her for a long time.

''A lot of companies were bidding and really wanted to buy her brand, and so selling just about half of it was a decision that she made about a year ago and, you know, that she wanted to.''