Kris Jenner and Scott Disick are working on a new reality TV show together.

The showbiz matriarch is teaming up with Scott - her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's former partner - to create a new show, 'Royally Flipped', about flipping houses.

Kris is set to produce the show, while Scott, his business partner, realtor Tomer Fridman and a contractor, will star in it.

TMZ reports: ''Tomer shows Scott and his partner homes, they plunk down money, Mickey the contractor fixes them up and Tomer sells the crib for a hefty profit.''

They are already shooting the pilot for the reality TV project, featuring homes in Malibu and the San Fernando Valley.

And E!, which airs the family's reality TV shows, including 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' reportedly has right of refusal.

Meanwhile, Kourtney, 38, and Scott, 33, - who have children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two together - split last year but Scott is believed to be jealous about her new relationship with model Younes Bendjima, 23.

A source said: ''Scott doesn't like Kourtney dating Younes at all. He doesn't want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can't stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes.''

A second source added: ''Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone. He'll always love her, regardless of their status.''