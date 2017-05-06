Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are back together.

The 61-year-old matriarch reportedly called time on her relationship with her toyboy lover earlier this year in order to focus on her famous family, but it seems she's had a dramatic change of heart recently as the pair appeared to be inseparable on the red carpet at the Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles on Friday (05.05.17) night.

The couple appeared to be on cloud nine as they burst into a fit of giggles in front of the happy snappers after Corey, 36, whispered something in the brunette babe's ear.

At one point, Corey - who was dressed in a black suit to co-ordinate with his lover - pulled the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star into him and hugged her waist.

The pair have been dating for two years but Kris seemingly got cold feet a few months ago when she told him she needs some space to focus on her show.

A source said at the time: ''Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now.

''She said that she was getting sidetracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.''

The news come after it was revealed the current season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' has attracted its lowest ratings ever and Kris - who started dating Corey in November 2014 after ending her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner - is said to be keen to get the show back on track.

The source added: ''Kris just really wants to focus on the show right now to ensure that her family stays on air.

''A lot of people in her inner circle think that Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn anyway.''

Kris previously admitted she wasn't keen to get married to Corey, though wouldn't rule it out completely.

She said: ''You know I've done that twice and it didn't work out so well. So, I don't know. You never know.

''I'm going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]'s book or Kourtney [Kardashian]'s book. I just think as long as things are going to well, why ruffle it up?''

And the momager previously quipped she has ''too much sex'' with Corey and their physical relationship has left her exhausted.

She said: ''I literally have too much sex. I'm exhausted ... I've realised I don't want to get married, but I really have a lot of fun with Corey, and I love being with him. He said, 'I don't want kids. I love you, and I feel that way about you.'''