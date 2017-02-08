Kris Jenner has ''always'' told Kourtney Kardashian to treat her skin like silk.

The 37-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who is the oldest child in the Kardashian/Jenner brood - has revealed her 61-year-old momager's beauty advice on social media, and the products she swears by to achieve a flawless complexion.

Alongside a picture of the raven-haired beauty kneeling on a bed clasping at her essential skincare product, which she shared on her Instagram account, Kourtney - who was announced as Manuka Doctor's global brand representative in April last year - said: ''My mom always says to treat your skin like silk. In with @manukadr Cashmere Touch Cream... Enriched with a blend of oils, Purified Bee Venom and Manuka Honey, which makes skin feel like silk too. #ManukaAmbassador (sic).''

And the television personality - who has sons Mason, seven, Reign, two, and four-year-old daughter Penelope with her on/off partner Scott Disick - ''loves'' the Replenishing Oil from the natural cosmetics company because she has claimed it ''protects'' the moisture levels in her skin.

She explained: ''One of the many reasons I love the Replenishing Oil from Manuka Doctor is that it helps protect the moisture levels of my skin so that it looks and feels more silky and smooth. I love to apply it to my neck & décolletage too! Join me tomorrow as I takeover @manukadr Instagram! #ManukaAmbassador #KourtneyTakeover (sic).''

And Kourtney also claims the product leaves her face looking ''more radiant''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I just love this @ManukaDr Replenishing Oil for nourishing and softening my skin during the harsh cold months. My skin is more radiant and even toned. It's on offer right now at @ManukaDr #ManukaAmbassador (sic).''