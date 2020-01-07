Kris Jenner has adopted an abandoned dog.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has added the little poodle puppy, who she has called Bridgette, to her family after her friends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend rescued one of her siblings from the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in Studio City.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday (06.01.20), the 64-year-old matriarch - who is the mother of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - shared a short video on her Stories of her new brown four-legged friend running around her garden.

Kris said in the clip as the adorable pup rubbed its face on the grass: ''Hey cutie, wait what's happening? How are you so cute? Welcome to the fam!''

She captioned it: ''Welcome to the fam Bridgette!!! Thank you @theellenshow @portiaderossi @chrissyteigen and @wagmorpets for making us aware of these abandoned puppies #rescue #love (sic)''

Kris was introduced to the sweet litter of pups by Chrissy after she and her husband John took one of the boys - who they have called Petey - home from the shelter.

The couple decided to pay Wagmor in California a visit earlier this week after Ellen Degeneres put out a cry for help on her social networking sites when she discovered that the pups were related to her beloved dog Wally.

She said: ''This is our dog Wally's family. They all need homes. PLEASE help if you can.

#repost @wagmorpets

・・・

Dire situation. 10 dogs need help now! 8 puppies plus mom and dad. None have any vetting. We need to raise $$ to cover costs. Please if you can send even $5 it will help! Venmo is wagmorpets dogs and puppies will be available soon. But right now we need to make sure they are safe and healthy. #myrescue #ellen #poodles''