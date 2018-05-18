Kris Jenner sends her family a Bible verse every morning.

The 62-year-old matriarch has a text group with her children - which includes daughters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and son Rob Kardashian - and the whole clan are ''really religious'' and dedicated to their Christian faith.

Kim said: ''We don't share it much, but we're really religious. We start our day with a group chat with a Bible verse from my mom, and everyone chimes in on the meaning of it.

''We are very Christian - and our work ethic and our discipline comes from so many years at Catholic school.''

And Kim - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and four-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - credits her education at the all-girls Marymount High School in Los Angeles for instilling many of the values she lives by as an adult.

She told Vogue.com: ''I had an amazing Catholic school experience. It's very strict, very punctual, and I like that--it's how I've lived my life.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had a ''typical preppy'' look when she was at school, and though she followed the rules, she couldn't resist making her uniform shorter, much to the annoyance of her teachers.

She admitted: ''I stuck to the rules, except for my really short skirt--I was always getting into trouble for that. I was, like, full-on 'Clueless'.''

Last month, Kim was excited to attend a high school reunion in honour of the 20 years since her senior year.

She said in a clip posted on her Instagram Story: ''So my friends are worried that we're gonna run into people that they were mean to and I feel so good about my conscience that I was so nice to everyone.''

At the reunion, the 37-year-old reality star showed off her year books and posed for photos with her classmates, and though she was having a good time, she admitted it felt ''crazy'' to be back at school.

She said in another clip: ''We are walking down the same halls that we walked 20 years ago, this is crazy!''