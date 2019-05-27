Kris Jenner was left fuming after Kanye West ''disrespected'' her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The 63-year-old matriarch lashed out at her daughter Kim Kardashian West after her husband sent the 38-year-old business executive a text asking why none of Kris' kids had met his family and friends - despite the fact they've been dating since November 2014.

Speaking in the recent episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Kim, 38, said: ''Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, 'Look, we don't know you, we've never met any of your family members.' Of course we've all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him -- I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time.''

Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, immediately jumped to her brother-in-law's defence and said: ''He is very paternal, though. He tries to take care of all us.''

And Khloe Kardashian, 34, equally thought what the 'Bound 2' hitmaker had said was true.

She explained: ''Kanye's delivery wasn't great, but the essence of what he said is true. Corey does tend to be pretty secretive and that does have me pretty guarded. ... We don't know Corey like that. After my mom got her divorce, I was like, 'Okay, this probably isn't going to last.' I just didn't feel the need to get that connected or attached.

''Then when I saw time progressing and the relationship was still there, we tried to get to know him, but he has not been receptive in this whole thing.''

But Kanye's interference didn't go down well with Kris.

She fumed: ''I just wish I knew why [Kanye] has to bring bad energy into the field at 6 o'clock in the morning. I would never disrespect somebody and say that.''

The drama stepped up a notch when Kris took Khloe and her friend Malika Haqq to Palm Springs, California, for the weekend, but failed to mention that Corey was going too.

Kris said to the camera: ''I think it's really unfair to direct this attitude towards Corey. Her behaviour is just uncalled for. ... It's really important for Khloe to understand that she really needs to get on my bandwagon because Corey is a part of the family, he isn't going anywhere and she needs to be nice.''