Kraftwerk have been confirmed as headliners for All Points East 2020.

The electronic pioneers - who developed a unique style of ''robot pop'', which combines dance music with pop melodies and repetitive rhythms - have a special treat in store for fans, as they will be marking their 50th anniversary with a special 3D spectacular at the festival at London's Victoria Park on May 29.

As per a press release, Ralf Hutter and co will be ''combining digital surround sound with breathtaking 3D animations and robotics''.

The All Points East show will be Kraftwerk's only concert in the UK next year.

Also performing on May 29 are Stooges legend Iggy Pop, former Smiths star Johnny Marr, Kraftwerk-inspired duo The Orb, Portland four-piece Chromatics, Mercury-prize nominated singer/songwriter Anna Calvi, Sonic Youth legend Kim Gordon, hip-hop stars Grandmaster Flash, French singer Jehnny Beth and goth-pop star John Maus.

It was recently announced that Tame Impala will headline the festival on May 23, for what will be their only UK date next year.

Kevin Parker and co will be joined by the likes of Caribou, Glass Animals, Whitney and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Fans will no doubt get to hear tracks from the band's upcoming fourth studio album, 'The Slow Rush', which is released on February 14.

Alongside the album announcement, the Australian group also released an additional album track, 'It Might Be Time', which follows the release of previous track 'Borderline'.

Last year, All Points East saw the likes of LCD Soundsystem, The xx, Björk, Catfish & The Bottlemen, The National and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds entertain the masses.

Eligible American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of priority booking for Kraftwerk's show from now until 9.30am Friday (06.12.19). Visit axs.com/apeamexpresale to book.