Kourtney Kardashian wouldn't hesitate to congratulate her ex-partner Scott Disick if he got engaged to his new girlfriend Sofia Richie.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star insisted there is no animosity between her and her former partner and she would be thrilled if he decided to propose to the model.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan asked Kourtney what she would say to Scott if it emerged he had asked Sofia to marry him, to which she replied simply: ''Congratulations!''
Whilst her sister Kim Kardashian West added: ''Yeah, we vacation together. It's all good!''
Kourtney and Scott recently went on holiday with their kids - Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, together - and Scott's girlfriend Sofia and Kourtney's sister Khloe praised the former couple for staying friendly exes and putting the kids first.
After a fan tweeted: ''This is co-parenting done right!!,'' Khloe wrote: ''Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!! (sic).''
And the friendly exes are going one step further and are reportedly planning a special television show that focuses on their co-parenting.
A source said recently: ''It could be the most intriguing soap opera or spinoff plotline of KUWTK right now ... Kris wouldn't not let this be filmed because it will be great for ratings.''
And it was recently revealed that Sofia is eager to maintain a good relationship with Kourtney as she wants to show she is serious about her relationship with Scott.
An insider shared: ''There has been and will continue to be things with Scott's family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama. She loves Scott and wants to be with him. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids. She knows that Kourtney isn't her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.''
