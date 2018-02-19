Kourtney Kardashian wants to freeze her eggs

The 38-year-old reality star - who already has Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and three-year-old Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - admitted she is considering her options to preserve her fertility because thinking now about adding to her family is ''too much pressure''.

Speaking to her sisters Kim, 37, and Khloe, 33 about her decision on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', she said: ''I should just do it so I don't have to think, 'Is this what I want, to have kids?' It's like, putting too much pressure.'' Kourtney is currently dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima who she was first linked to in 2016, and things are going well between them.

A source said recently: ''It's definitely serious.

''No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy. Younes has met her kids, Kourtney's family really likes him. He's the opposite of Scott. He doesn't party, isn't flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It's obvious that he really cares about her.''

Meanwhile, Scott has moved on with model Sofia Richie and it was recently claimed his former partner has allowed her to meet their children now their relationship is looking serious.

A source previously said: ''The initial reaction from Kourtney when she found out that Scott was dating Sofia was not positive. Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn't get it. He has very much shaped up in the past few months. Kourtney is happy Scott is doing better. Things between Kourtney and Scott are civil.

''Kourtney didn't think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids. But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott's, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids. She has met them a few times. For a while, the kids didn't see their dad on a regular basis. It was very sad, because they missed Scott. Now, he sees his kids every week.''