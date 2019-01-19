Kourtney Kardashian wants to ''be in love'' again, after splitting with her former boyfriend Younes Bendjima last year.
The 39-year-old reality star - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with her former partner Scott Disick - broke off her relationship with model boyfriend Younes Bendjima last year, and has now said she's sick of being single, as she'd love to find someone special.
Posting a picture of her television screen whilst she was watching 1999 film 'Notting Hill' on her Instagram story, Kourtney wrote: ''i want to be in love''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star accompanied the photo with a large crying emoji.
But despite her desire to find love, Kourtney isn't interested in getting back together with former beau Scott, 34, as she recently said she would congratulate him if he were to pop the question to his girlfriend Sofia Richie.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan asked Kourtney what she would say to Scott if it emerged he had asked Sofia to marry him, to which she replied simply: ''Congratulations!''
Whilst her sister Kim Kardashian West added: ''Yeah, we vacation together. It's all good!''
Kourtney and Scott recently went on holiday with their kids and 20-year-old Sofia, and Kourtney's sister Khloe praised the former couple for staying friendly exes and putting the kids first.
After a fan tweeted: ''This is co-parenting done right!!,'' Khloe wrote: ''Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!! (sic).''
And the friendly exes are going one step further and are reportedly planning a special television show that focuses on their co-parenting.
A source said recently: ''It could be the most intriguing soap opera or spinoff plotline of KUWTK right now ... Kris wouldn't not let this be filmed because it will be great for ratings.''
