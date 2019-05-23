Kourtney Kardashian wants her daughter to take over Poosh one day.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star named her newly launched lifestyle website website after her six-year-old daughter Penelope, and has said she wants her children to be ''proud'' of the empire she hopes to create, as she wants the tot to take over the business when she's older.

When asked about her plans for Poosh in the next generation, she said: ''It doesn't leave my mind. Having a conference call this morning, on the way here, it was exciting for me. Having something to keep my brain going. I do feel like that was missing before. This is something I can make for my kids to be proud of ... It's named after my daughter, and it's hopefully something that can be hers someday.''

And when the 40-year-old reality star - who has Penelope, as well as sons Mason, nine, and Reign, four, with ex-partner Scott Disick - has handed her business down to her brood, she has plans to ''sail away'' to a place where ''no-one'' will see her.

She added: ''I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all. Sail away. No one will ever see me again.

''I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it, but glad I came.' We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas.''

Despite finding fame on her family's reality show, Kourtney insists she'd be ''very happy'' if the E! show stopped filming, as she says Poosh gives her a ''new energy''.

Asked by Paper magazine how she'd feel if 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' came to an end, she said: ''I would be very happy. I would be very happy.

''[Poosh is] a new energy. I feel different. There's something all day that I'm doing.''