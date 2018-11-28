Kourtney Kardashian wants a confident boyfriend who accepts her for who she is.
Kourtney Kardashian wants a confident boyfriend.
The 39-year-old star - who has kids Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - is looking for someone ''understanding'' who doesn't try to change her.
She told Mexico's GQ magazine: ''It is very important that my partner has confidence in himself, that he knows who he really is, so he will not be forced to prove anything to anyone. He must also be understanding and accept me as I am.''
Kourtney is ''very comfortable'' in her own skin and doesn't feel the need to cover up when she's at home.
She said: ''I am very comfortable in my own skin. I like to be naked in my house and I think it is important to show positive images of our body.''
The brunette beauty will always put her kids first, but taking the time to look after her own health and wellbeing is also important to her.
She said: ''Being a mother to me is the most important thing, because it's what my heart occupies.
''Then I would say exercising - not only for my body, but because it does my mind a lot of good, relaxes me.
''In third place, my favourite activity is travelling because it feeds my soul, followed by nutrition.
''I used to do very specific diets. I learned something from all of them and incorporated them into my lifestyle, but I'm not so strict anymore.
''Fifth, I would put the decoration because it is where I express myself creatively.
''Then beauty, not so much from the point of view of make-up, but rather define it as 'self-care' - do things to feel better, like a massage, for example. And in the end, it would be fashion - which is my passion - but I don't give it so much time or attention anymore.
