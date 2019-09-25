Kourtney Kardashian wants her kids to ''see her in working mode''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star thinks it is important that her children know how hard she works and she now wants to integrate her working life with her family life even more as a good example to her kids.

Speaking to E! News at the Create and Cultivate event, she said: ''It's interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time. I recently thought it's a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode. Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope [Disick] come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, 'You know what, let her see her mom in action.'''

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old reality television personality - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - previously revealed she asks her church pastors for parenting tips.

Speaking to Chad and Julia Veach in a new video for her lifestyle brand Poosh, she said: ''We grew up always hearing Bible stories, my dad already read us Bible stories and we would talk about it in the car, we would listen to Bible songs, we went to Sunday school, not every Sunday but a lot. So I just wonder if there's something you guys do, or that's really important to you, like routines or things that you do with your own family that could be helpful.''

And Chad told her the most important thing is having ''great parents'' that are able to ''teach'' children about faith.

He said: ''You invest in kids so much and just the fact that you want to teach them faith, they'll learn faith. If you have great parents that love you and teach you faith, you're set up for success!''

To which Julia added: ''I think that with a lot of things like culture and our faith, it's more caught than it is taught. So, yeah, we want to teach things but a lot of time the kids are [like] this is what they do, this is who we are.''