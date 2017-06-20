Kourtney Kardashian used her ''own blood'' in a microneedling beauty treatment.

The 38-year-old television personality has taken to social media to document the gruelling skincare session with Doctor Jason Diamond on Friday (16.06.17), where she was set to have her own bodily fluid pumped back into her skin to boost the collagen and elastin levels in her face and give her younger looking skin.

Speaking in a clip on her Snapchat account, the raven-haired beauty - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with her former partner Scott Disick - said: ''I'm here with Dr. Diamond and we're doing Dr. Diamond's PRP and microneedling, where we take my own blood and put it into my skin.''

However, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star made sure she didn't scare her fans with a post of her under the needle, and edited the clip with a glamorous filter, which saw her super-impose a flower crown on her head.

Although Kourtney has treated herself to a pampering session, she has admitted when she is on holiday she won't ''waste time'' getting ready and prefers to spend time with her brood instead of perfecting her hair and make-up.

Speaking previously, she said: ''When I'm on vacation with my family -- especially when I am with my kids -- I don't like to waste time getting ready

''My strategy for hair is to embrace its natural texture and avoid using hot tools like curling irons, straighteners or blow dryers.''

But if Kourtney wants to give the illusion she has spent hours whirling her long locks around a hair tong, she simply separates her wet hair into five sections, spins each area into a bun and lets them down when they are dry.

She explained: ''Once it dries, I'll let it down and it magically looks like I used a curling iron to get waves.''