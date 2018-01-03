Kourtney Kardashian has topped heat magazine's annual Fit List.

The 38-year-old reality star has ousted her sister Khloe Kardashian - who didn't appear in this year's top 30 - from the number one slot in the publication's annual chart of women who work hard to promote a positive attitude to body confidence, thanks to her organic, sugar-free lifestyle and lessons in nutrition she teaches her three children, Mason,

eight, Penelope, five, and three-year-old Reign.

Close behind Kourtney in second place is Davina Mccall, who previously held the title in 2015 and 2016.

The 50-year-old presenter - who has previously battled drug and alcohol addiction - doesn't seem to be looking to get back on the top spot as, after giving up sugar, she's now looking for ''naughty'' habits to adopt.

She said: ''I must stop giving things up. I need to take up something that's bad for me. Maybe I'll start riding a motorbike. I need to take up something naughty.''

But one thing Davina won't be quitting is caffeine because she loves tea so much.

She said: ''I'm like, eight cups a day and I double bag sometimes. That's when you know it's serious.''

Beyonce, 36, took third place, while actress Jennifer Lawrence, 27, and singer Louis Redknapp, 43, rounded out the top five.

heat's editor Julia Davis said: ''Our annual Fit List is packed with women of all shapes and sizes who will inspire you to love and respect your body from the inside out. These kick-ass women have earned their place for the way they have challenged their bodies, their dedication to feeling strong and sexy and for making the most of their shape.

''Healthy lifestyles and an even healthier attitude to the way they look have made them our body image heroes and we bow to their awesomeness...and hope a little bit of it rubs off on us too.''

The top 10 was completed by singer-turned-presenter Rochelle Humes, 28, 33-year-old actress Gemma Atkinson, future royal Meghan Markle, 36, model Ashley Graham, 30, and presenter Holly Willoughby, 36.

heat's Fit List Top Ten 2018:

1. Kourtney Kardashian

2. Davina McCall

3. Beyonce

4. Jennifer Lawrence

5. Louise Redknapp

6. Rochelle Humes

7. Gemma Atkinson

8. Meghan Markle

9. Ashley Graham

10. Holly Willoughby