Kourtney Kardashian is set to launch a make-up line.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner already have their own cosmetics brands, but it looks like there may be some competition between the family members as the 38-year-old beauty is planning to drop her own range under the name 'Kourt' to rival her siblings.

According to TMZ, the brunette babe - who has three children; Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - filed legal documents to own the business name 'Kourt' but, in order to keep things under wraps for the time being, she filed the application under her company '2Die4Kourt'.

And, although it's not known for sure whether Kourtney will bring out her own cosmetics range, she has been uploading more beauty-related content on her app, including her favourite natural products and her every day make-up routine.

But the reality TV star should have no trouble getting her brand off the ground as her younger half-sister Kylie, 20 - the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner - launched her range in 2015 and has reportedly earned $420 million in retail sales in 18 months.

The range - called Kylie Cosmetics - keeps expanding year on year but is known for liquid lipsticks, lip liners, eye-shadow palettes, concealers and foundation.

Kim, 37, on the other hand, launched her KKW beauty range in 2016 and just two months ago dropped a line of shimmering highlighters and lip glosses.

Her perfume collection KKW Fragrance- called Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud - sold out in just six days.