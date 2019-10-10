Kourtney Kardashian is convinced someone has been stealing money from her.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is concerned that someone she ''trusts'' who has access to her house on a daily basis has been swiping cash from under her nose after her assistant noticed there were some ''hundreds'' missing.

Speaking in Sunday's (13.10.19) episode of her family's E! reality TV show, Megan said: ''So, we discovered that there was cash missing from your wallet. So I don't know if you spent it out the other night?''

However, the Poosh creator was adamant she had ''hundreds'' in her wallet when she last checked as she only spent $20 on the valet.

Megan replied: ''There's no hundreds there right now.''

Kourtney's sister Khloe suggested that maybe the money fell out of her bag.

To which the brunette beauty hit back: ''It was definitely there.

''You know when you just know? Like, I know for a fact.''

Kourtney's suspicions began to rise even more when she remembered that an iPad had vanished from her home not too long ago as well.

She recalled: ''The fact that money is missing from my wallet definitely doesn't feel like a coincidence. We had an iPad missing in the house, too.

''You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust. Something just isn't right.''

Although she's now going to keep a close eye on her team after the theft, Kourtney is adamant she can always rely on her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, and half-sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to support her.

She said recently: ''It's knowing we are always there for each other. It's just that kind of unconditional support you can't find everywhere. I think we all respect what the other has done and we are always here for each other.''