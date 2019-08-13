Kourtney Kardashian struggled to find her ''thing'' when she and her sisters started going their own ways.

The 40-year-old reality star used to do everything with her two sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, including running a line of clothing stores named Dash, which they closed in 2018.

But when the sisters decided to split off to explore new projects on their own - with Kim, 38, setting up her KKW Beauty line, and 35-year-old Khloe working on her Good American denim brand - Kourtney found it hard to find something she was interested in.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who now runs her own lifestyle brand named Poosh - said: ''We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, 'Well what's my thing?' Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom. I didn't want to take on something else. But once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me - and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me - then it became fulfilling.''

Kourtney - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - set up Poosh earlier this year, and now says it's ''one of the most fulfilling things'' she's ever done.

She added to Glamour magazine: ''My mom always tells me to really do something you love so that it doesn't feel like work. I think this is one of the most fulfilling things I've done.

''I just wanted to have a space where I could open up a conversation - where instead of being judgmental or being like 'this is the way and that's it,' the site offers things to learn about ... I've learned so much from starting Poosh, even on topics that I may have wanted to know about but didn't have the time to research. We're finding out so much and are able to share that.''