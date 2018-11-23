Kourtney Kardashian spent Thanksgiving (22.11.18) with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their brood.

The 39-year-old reality star spent time with her former partner Scott - whom she dated on and off for almost a decade until 2015 - during the annual American holiday, as they rung in the festive season with their children, Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three.

Posting a picture of herself, Scott - who is now dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie - and their kids on Instagram, Kourtney wrote: ''I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving! (sic)''

As of the time of writing, it's unknown whether Sofia - who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie - was invited to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's Thanksgiving get together.

Kourtney also took to her Instagram story to post several videos of the famous family's feast being prepared, which was largely cooked by the youngest sister in the family, 21-year-old Kylie Jenner.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner took charge when it came to making brownies, whilst Kourtney joked in the clips that she was ''teaching'' Kylie how to cook their extravagant meal.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and her seven-month-old daughter True weren't present at the get together, as they were spending the holiday in Cleveland, where Khloe's boyfriend - and True's father - Tristan Thompson lives.

An insider said: ''Tristan's schedule worked out so they could spend Thanksgiving together in Cleveland.

''It's True's first Thanksgiving and Khloe wants to celebrate it as a family. It's very important to her that True has her own family traditions and is with both her mom and dad.''