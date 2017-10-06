Kourtney Kardashian has slammed womaniser Scott Disick.

The 38-year-old reality TV star is fed up with seeing her former boyfriend - who is the father of her three children - photographed with a bevy of beauties and in a scathing attack, she called his women ''hookers''.

In a clip for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', filmed before Scott, 34, started dating Sofia Richie, 19, she fumed: ''Why can't he get it together? I have to handle it when he's out photographed with a different hooker every day.''

Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner implied that Scott was jealous after she jetted off for a girls' trip to Mexico and he was acting out.

She said: ''I think he was jealous. Because you were having fun, spending time with other people.''

However, Kourtney insisted that Scott - who reportedly cheated on her in the past - had no right to be jealous.

She said: ''Well, that's really not fair. It's just like, I can't even live my life. I can't even go anywhere. He needs to get a f***ing life and leave me alone.

''All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try to make me look like the bad guy in the situation when clearly I'm not, from 10 years of this going on.''

But Kris insisted that Kourtney would be ''sad'' if Scott did in fact move on from their relationship.

She added: ''You always want what you can't have. And when somebody is right there giving you their heart on a platter.''

But Kourtney hit back, saying: ''He's not! If he was, that [would be] one thing. He's not. Mom, that's what he makes it seem to you, to Kim, to Khloe, to the world, to everybody. He sits there and grovels and feels bad for himself.''