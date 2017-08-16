Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly ''shocked'' by the criticism she's received for spending so much time with her new boyfriend.

The 38-year-old beauty has been blasted on social media for spending much of her summer with Younes Bendjima, rather than with her three children - Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two - but Kourtney has rubbished the criticism.

A source said: ''Kourtney is really shocked by all the mom-shaming, and kinda p***ed.

''She's an amazing mom, and has been pretty much a single mother for the past couple of years, so why the heck shouldn't she be allowed to get away, and enjoy some 'me time' for a few days?''

Kourtney feels particularly aggrieved because her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - who is also the father of her three children - hasn't been subjected to the same scrutiny.

Scott, 34, has been linked to a host of different women over recent months, prompting Kourtney to believe there's a double standard being applied.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''What's really infuriating is that Scott seems to be given a free pass when it comes to doing whatever he likes, but she's held to a different set of rules, just because she's a woman - it's totally double standards.

''It isn't even like Kourtney was partying hard or anything, she had a low key and relaxing break with Younes and some friends. After all the drama and upset she's been subjected to, courtesy of Scott, how can anyone seriously begrudge her some fun with her pals?''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Scott is having a hard time accepting Kourtney's new relationship with Younes, 24.

A source said: ''Scott can't stand watching the mother of his kids chase Younes all over the world.

''Scott unfollowed Kourtney's Instagram account a while ago and is trying to avoid social media because it is too upsetting for him to see pictures of Kourt in a bikini with some other guy.

''This is the first real boyfriend Scott has ever seen Kourtney with and it's driving him crazy. He wants nothing to do with it.''