Kourtney Kardashian is ''serious about making things work'' with Scott Disick.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star bumped into former flame Justin Bieber over the weekend but there is no chance of the pair rekindling their romance.

A source told People magazine: ''They hung out together with friends, but didn't spend the night together.

''Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash [Warren] first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.''

Things have said to be going well for the 37-year-old television personality and the 33-year-old model, who share sons Mason, seven, and Reign, two, and daughter Penelope, four, together.

An insider shared recently: ''Kourtney is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around. She sees how much happier their children are when he's around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.

''They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each other's company. Kourtney and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation.''

And Scott has been ''consistently on his best behaviour'' for months in a bid to win Kourtney over.

A source said: ''He has been consistently on his best behaviour for the past two months. He's not been partying or drinking. This is the first time we've seen Scott be this good in a very long time. Yes, that is always something Kourtney wanted for Scott - to calm down and be at home.''