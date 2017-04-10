Kourtney Kardashian wants Scott Disick to be ''consistent'' before she agrees to give their romance another try.

The two 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars - who have three children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, together - called time on their on/off romance in 2015, and whilst they have made attempts at reconciling since, the brunette beauty has said she isn't prepared to strike up a romance with Scott until she is convinced he's completely given up his partying lifestyle.

She said on Sunday's (09.04.17) episode of the reality show: ''I've told him, I'm living my life and you're working on you. You've never been better, but you're so inconsistent. I need to see if you can be consistent.''

The comments came after a clip which was broadcast last week as the preview for the episode, in which 33-year-old Scott admits he's still very much in love with Kourtney, 37.

He said: ''I feel like I will never be over her. She's the love of my life, but I just try to do everything to be there for her, but there's literally no appreciation for anything ever.''

Scott's party-loving lifestyle led to the collapse of his relationship with Kourtney and while he acknowledges he was largely to blame for their break-up, he is eager to see his family reunited.

He explained: ''I definitely realise that a lot of things truly are my fault and I'm happy taking ownership for all that.''

And Scott believes Kourtney still doesn't understand quite how much she means to him.

The TV star - who has previously admitted to drinking and partying excessively - said: ''I just hope that one day she understands that I would never want to be with anybody but her.''

Meanwhile, the pair were recently spotted ''co-parenting'' in Hawaii when Kourtney took to Instagram to share a snap of the pair in front of a luscious green landscape.

She wrote: ''MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. (sic)''