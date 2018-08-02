Kourtney Kardashian thinks Scott Disick will ''always be family'' to her.

The 39-year-old reality star has three children - Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three - with her former on-off partner, and although they decided to officially call it quits back in July 2015, they still consider one another to be ''family'', mostly for the sake of their brood.

Kourtney said: ''I think Scott will always be family, and so we really try to have a good relationship for the kids.''

The former couple showcase their newfound friendship on the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians - which premieres on Sunday (05.08.18) - and Kourtney says they've worked out a way to make sure their children are a ''priority''.

She added: ''I think you'll see that on the season a bit, but you know we really do our best to make the kids the priority.''

Both Kourtney and Scott, 35, have since moved on from their relationship, with Kourtney now romancing Younes Bendjima, and Scott in a relationship with Lionel Richie's 19-year-old daughter Sofia Richie.

And although her turbulent relationship with Scott will no longer be a source of drama for fans of their reality show, Kourtney teased a ''crazy'' fight between her and her younger sister Kim Kardashian West.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I think this was probably our craziest fight that we've ever had.

''I think I've always been the sister who like I would just tell them like it is or if they said something to me, I'd just break them right down the fastest and make them upset and now I've been working on being more in touch with my feelings. I think I just couldn't take it anymore. I just felt like we needed to make a change and not be so critical.

''We've always been a family who will do anything for each other and we know that at the end of the day, but sometimes there's criticism and I felt not good hanging out with them everyday and I couldn't take it anymore. So you'll see in the season how it plays out.''