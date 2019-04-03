Kourtney Kardashian thinks Scott Disick is a ''great dad'' to their brood.

The 39-year-old reality star has Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with Scott - whom she had a nine-year relationship with until 2015 - and has said that whilst she used to be concerned about his partying ways, he's ''grown'' a lot in recent months and is now fully ''invested'' in his children.

Speaking in a preview clip for Sunday's (07.04.19) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', she said: ''It's really nice to see how much Scott has grown and how much he's invested in really being a great dad to the kids.''

Kourtney made her comments after she and Scott, 35, travelled with their kids to New York City in September, which marked their first family trip in almost two years.

Scott - who is now romancing Sofia Richie - said of the trip: ''I had fun. I feel like we haven't been to New York together in forever. Well, we haven't really gone anywhere together in a long time.''

The former couple stopped going on family vacations after Scott's late-night partying behaviour caused a tense trip to Costa Rica in January 2017, but Scott says he's in a better place now and wants to do right by his brood.

Kourtney told Scott: ''Obviously I said after Costa Rica that you weren't ever coming on a family trip again - I think that's when I put the kibosh on the family trips.''

To which he replied: ''Yeah. I mean, I don't think I was in the best place but I feel like you and I also weren't in the best place. You were living your life the way you should be and I just wasn't ready to handle it. I feel like the biggest thing that you and I have always talked about - that you wanted from me, if there was anything - was just to see me consistent with you and my family. It's been over a year of consistency and I feel like we're good. Our parenting's been better, the kids are better.''