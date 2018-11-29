According to Kourtney Kardashian, social media users ''hate'' Kim Kardashian West for her insulting comments on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.
The 38-year-old reality star argued that Kourtney, 39, was the ''least exciting to look at'' of her sisters, and in a teaser clip from an upcoming episode of the show, Kourtney is seen reacting to the online backlash against Kim.
Speaking to Kim and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Kourtney quips: ''Oh my god, people are going so crazy. People hate Kim from her comment on the show.''
Kim - who is married to rapper Kanye West - subsequently tried to clarify her offensive remarks.
The American star explained: ''We got into a fight. I said, 'You're the least exciting to look at.'
''What I meant is you're the most boring. People think that is like I said, 'Kill your mom.'''
In the clip, Kourtney insists they should not seek to ''justify'' their spat.
But Scott - who has kids Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with Kourtney - comes to the defence of Kim.
He said: ''But that's your sister! You say bad things about her too. You call her a porn star every time I talk to you.''
Another social media claimed Kourtney ought to feel grateful towards her younger sister for helping to make 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' a worldwide success.
In response, Kourtney quipped: ''I was gonna write back and say, 'If it wasn't for my personality and being funny then our show wouldn't exist.'''
And Scott - who split from the brunette beauty in 2015 - added: ''Ha! For sure, without you this whole thing would be dead.''
