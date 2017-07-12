Kourtney Kardashian has ''technology rules'' in her house.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - tries to limit the amount of technology her children use and just allows them a ''limited time'' in front of the screen.

She wrote on her app: ''It's tough to know what's best for our kids when it comes to technology ... Now that all my kids are over the age of two, I do allow them limited time to play video games and watch television. We have a game room, so I allow 30 minutes of video game time during the week and an hour on the weekends.

''They don't really play with iPads at all. We used to let them use iPads at restaurants, but rules evolve as kids grow and we learned that didn't always work for us. We want to be able to communicate and have conversations with the kids while eating together - so we try not to have TV or iPads out during breakfast, lunch or dinner.''

And there is one time of the day where technology is completely banned.

She added: ''[We] never have iPads during this [reading] time (which the kids don't even miss, since they love our reading routine). Every family is different, but these rules work for us! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously revealed she makes a ''big effort'' to talk about religion to her children.

She shared: ''I make a big effort to talk about God. Even in the mornings, if we're driving. I find the opportunity to say a prayer for the day, reading books every night before bed, saying prayers and turning on the night lights.''