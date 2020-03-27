Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason has set up a TikTok account after Kourtney deleted his Instagram.

The 40-year-old reality star removed 10-year-old Mason's access to the photo sharing app earlier this week after he set up an account and didn't tell her or his father Scott Disick.

But now, Mason has instead moved to video platform TikTok, where he told his followers he has already started another secret Instagram account.

He explained in a video: ''[My Instagram] got deleted because I was too young. I went viral. I would've had 2.7 mil by now if I kept it up.''

Mason went on to answer several questions from fans, and admitted he hasn't been able to see his cousins - including Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi - for some time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the Kardashian and Jenner children are staying at their respective homes amid the global health crisis, and are only able to communicate over the phone or through video chats.

The 10 year old's TikTok live video comes just days after Kourtney altered his Instagram settings to make @masondisickofficial private, before removing it from the platform altogether after Mason changed it to public again.

On her own account, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign with her ex-partner Scott - explained: ''He started an Instagram yesterday, he didn't ask us...

''I made it private, and then he turned it back to public without me knowing... It's gone.''

Kourtney and Scott think it's important to stick with the age guidance of Instagram and didn't want to open their son up to criticism from trolls.

She said: ''I did delete it, because Scott and I just felt like, he isn't...He's 10.

''I think there's an age limit with Instagram, I think it's 13...but just in general, I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean.''