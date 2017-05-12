Kourtney Kardashian and her new boyfriend Younes Bendjim have been enjoying overnight dates at Hotel Bel-Air.

The couple spent the night at the luxurious hotel earlier this week, and insiders have revealed that the pair are regular visitors to the hotel together since they started dating.

A source told E! News: ''They are very discreet about it. They come to Hotel Bel-Air quite frequently, Kourtney and that model boyfriend. I see them all the time.''

Following their date night last week, Kourtney dropped the 23-year-old model home, where they enjoyed a passionate kiss before he got out of the car.

A witness explained: ''They were inside the car for 15-20 minutes kissing before he finally got out.''

The pair reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week in October, and sources even claim Younes was ''really helpful'' to the 38-year-old television personality after her younger sister Kim was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital.

An insider said: ''He was really helpful and supportive during that time.''

Kourtney - who has three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with her former partner Scott Disick - reportedly ''really likes'' Younes, and will often arrange to meet with him whenever she has free time away from her brood.

The source said: ''Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids. They had lunch recently at Zinque [restaurant] in West Hollywood and then briefly stopped into an art gallery to look at art.''