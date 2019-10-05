Kourtney Kardashian knows ''money doesn't buy happiness''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star says her late father Robert Kardashian always taught her the importance of picking happiness over financial affairs.

She said: ''The biggest thing that my dad always told us was just that money doesn't buy happiness. He would drill that into our heads.''

The 40-year-old television personality has recently launched her new business venture Poosh and she knows it will take some time before it makes the return she wants.

She added: ''I think with new business ventures, sometimes they can, you know, take a little bit [longer] to return than you expected. If it's not the right thing, people have a short attention span and you just move on to the next.''

And Kourtney has confessed she loves to spend her money on travel, whereas her sister Kim Kardashian West prefers to splash out on clothes.

She told CNBC: ''Kim Kardashian was big on spending her money on clothes, so I would borrow hers and then I spent mine on travelling. I would say that stays true to who we are today.''

Meanwhile, the mother of three previously confessed she ''subconsciously'' feels the pressure to make as much money as Kylie Jenner, who was recently named the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Asked if she feels the pressure to be like her younger half-sister, she said: ''Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like, 'When is it enough?' And that's a thing I always think to myself, when is it enough because I don't like missing out on certain things like doing my kids homework or certain after-school activities for different things like that.''