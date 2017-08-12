Kourtney Kardashian enjoys her ''fun'' romance with Younes Bendjima.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star loves spending time with her beau in ''exotic locations'' including a recent trip to Egypt.

A source told People magazine: ''She likes her relationship with Younes, because it's all fun and play. Kourtney had the best trip. She likes going to exotic places with him. They already have another trip planned. She seems very happy. They are visiting historic sites like the Pyramids of Giza. They have also enjoyed the north coast's Hacienda Bay and the beaches.''

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Younes are said to be ''incredibly happy'' together.

A source explained: ''Kourtney spent part of last week in Florida where she met up with friends and then they flew with Younes to Egypt on Sunday. She was so excited to see him and they are incredibly happy.

''She is trying to live it up as much as possible this summer and she couldn't wait to see him again. He planned this adventure for them and wanted to take her somewhere new and exciting.

''Kourtney was especially keen to see the pyramids and they had an incredible time doing that. They have enjoyed the beach, rode on camels and fully immersed themselves in the culture and eating the food.''

The pair also jetted off to Saint Tropez, where they had an ''amazing time''.

An insider shared: ''He loves showing her around and knows all of the best places. He really wants her to have an amazing time and she is ...

''Kourtney and Younes are hooking up [but] it's not serious yet. They are having a lot of fun together and it's very casual. They met through mutual friends in Los Angeles ... Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun.''