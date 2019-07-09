Kourtney Kardashian was ''anxious'' about turning about 40.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star marked the milestone birthday in April 18 but admitted it was left her wanting to ''cry''.

Speaking in a preview clip for their E! reality show, which returns in the autumn, she said: ''I do think that turning 40, like it almost makes you analyse like where you're at in your life. It's just giving me anxiety ... I feel like I want to cry. It gives me anxiety.''

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed Kourtney is having ''fun'' with her dating life but she's not interested in settling down at the moment.

An insider said: ''Kourtney likes having someone in her life. She loves being a mom and that's always her priority, but she can get lonely too. She goes on dates and has fun, but she doesn't have a boyfriend and would never call any of these guys her 'boyfriend.' She's been through a lot, personally, over the last decade and feels she's come out stronger and happier. So she's excited about turning 40 and what's to come. When she talked about turning 40 a while back, she didn't seem too excited. Turning 40 is a big deal. But instead of seeing it as something negative, Kourtney turned it around and she seems very excited about her life just in general. She feels great about many things that she has accomplished so far. She is very excited about Poosh. She has been very focused on it. She has a small team that helps out, but she's putting in many hours making sure her site is fun, educational and features brands that she loves.''