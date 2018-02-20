Kourtney Kardashian weighs just 36lbs more than her eight-year-old son.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star revealed her and Scott Disick's eldest boy Mason tips the scales at 62lbs, and she is now 98lbs after gaining 1lb.

During a conversation with their friend Simon Gebrelul, Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian was discussing her petite size after the raven-haired beauty had been for a jog.

In a deleted scene from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Khloe told Simon: ''You know she's 97lbs?''

But Kourtney, 38, added: ''Guess what? I gained a pound. I'm 98, since yesterday to today. You know Mason is 62?''

This comes after Khloe admitted in October she didn't know she was ''bigger'' than her sisters until they started shooting scenes for their E! reality TV show.

She said: ''I never knew I wasn't an ideal weight growing up - my family never made me feel less than. We all looked different. They put me in more sports than my sisters, but I was more athletic.

''I didn't know I was bigger until I started doing our TV show, and once I was in the public eye, people were able to pick me apart. That's when I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I guess I'm chubby ... or I guess I'm bigger.' ''

But she is delighted that her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney, Kim Kardashian West and half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn't ever make her feel less beautiful than them.

The 33-year-old star added: ''I really commend my mom and my sisters for never making me feel less than. Everyone always ask me, 'How do you have so much confidence?' And I'm like, 'I don't know!' I was allowed to wear the body-con dresses, the Herve Leger dresses my sisters wore.

''I didn't feel like I was too big to wear that, I was like, 'I look cute, I look good'. Granted, I should've bought a size bigger, but I looked cute.''