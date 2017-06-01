Kourtney Kardashian never uses ''hot tools'' on her hair when she is on vacation.

The 38-year-old American television personality was accompanied by a team of beauty experts, including Jen Atkin, Justine Marjan and Mario Dedivanovic, when she enjoyed a holiday in Costa Rica recently, but the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has revealed she doesn't always rely on her styling team and will avoid ''wasting time'' getting ready and will instead embrace her ''natural'' aesthetic instead.

Speaking about her hair and beauty tips on her website Kourtneykardashian.com, the raven haired beauty - who has sons, Mason, seven, Reign, two, and four-year-old daughter Penelope with her former partner Scott Disick - said: ''When I'm on vacation with my family - especially when I am with my kids - I don't like to waste time getting ready. My strategy for hair is to embrace its natural texture and avoid using hot tools like curling irons, straighteners or blow dryers.''

The reality star will ''usually'' travel with a small set of Rahua shampoo and conditioner because she has claimed the products stocked in the hotels she has stayed at dry out her dark locks.

She said: ''I usually travel with a small set of shampoo and conditioner from Rahua.''

And after the fashion icon washes her hair she will brush it into the parting she wants, and only when it is dry will she apply a ''drop'' of hair shine serum onto the ends.

She explained: ''Right when I get out of the shower, I run a brush through my hair to comb the tangles out and get it going in the direction I want.''

But if Kourtney wants to give the illusion she has spent hours whirling her long locks around a hair tong, she simply separates her hair into five sections, spins each area into a bun and lets them down when they are dry.

She explained: ''Once it dries, I'll let it down and it magically looks like I used a curling iron to get waves.''