Kourtney Kardashian has reunited with Younes Bendjima for a trip to Disneyland.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was seen with her former flame at Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.

The duo - who are rumoured to be dating again - were seen on a VIP tour guide and the two of them later went on the Incredicoaster together.

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed the 40-year-old reality television star is enjoying a ''no strings attached'' romance with Younes.

An insider said: ''He's head over heels and would get serious again in a heartbeat, but Kourt's no longer there at the moment and just wants to keep things casual. She enjoys the attention and finds it hard to resist having the occasional booty call when he's so persistent, plus they do still have a bunch of mutual friends in common. It will take a very special guy to tie Kourtney down long-term.''

Kourtney and Younes official split in 2018, but earlier this year, it was revealed they are ''casually dating'' and just having ''fun''.

A source shared: ''They spend some time together. It's more of a friend situation. You could call it casually dating. It's definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him. She isn't happy about being photographed with him though. She has been trying to just keep it private.''

It had previously been claimed that both Kourtney and her younger sister Khloe, 35, were on breaks from dating, especially after the latter's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 20-month-old daughter True - kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party in February.

An insider said: ''Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn't happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren't rushing into dating right now. [They] know they'll get back to the world of dating when they are ready.''