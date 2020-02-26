Kourtney Kardashian has returned to filming 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

The 40-year-old reality TV star has insisted she has found ''balance'' as she teased her ''confessions'' clip she has shot for the upcoming series of her family's E! show, which returns in March.

Kourtney shared pictures of a TV with her piece-to-camera on screen, and captioned the Instagram post: ''These are my confessions.''

And when one follower quizzed her on the fact she was back doing 'KUWTK' and eating gluten again, she simply replied: ''Balance'', and added a weighing scales emoji.

The mother-of three previously said she wants to appear less on the programme because she wants to limit the ''public exposure'' of her children.

Kourtney found herself feuding with her sister Kim Kardashian West after she accused her of skipping out on filming commitments, leaving both herself and their younger sister Khloe Kardashian to ''pick up the slack''.

And it was later claimed that Kourtney's reason for filming less for the show came as she wants to try and protect her brood - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five - whom she has with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

A source said: ''She is happy to be filming less for both herself and the kids. As Kourtney and Scott's kids get older, especially Kourtney feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids. There are already trolls that post nasty comments about the kids. They are too young to read about it yet, but Kourtney would hate for them to read it as they get older. She feels more and more protective of the kids.''

Kim, 39, previously said her falling out with her sibling will ''get worse'' at the start of season 18 in March, but they do eventually reach an agreement.

She said: ''It gets a lot worse before it gets better. But you know, we're a really close family. It all works out.''

Kim joked she ''might need an attorney'' when the new season begins, as she confessed the situation between herself and her older sister gets ''a little violent''.

At the close of season 17 last year, Kim threatened to fire Kourtney over allegations she wasn't putting in enough effort during filming.

Following the argument, Kourtney said she was at her ''breaking point'', as she explained her three kids are her ''priority''.

She said: ''It's not okay that I feel like I'm at my breaking point. I need a break and I don't want to film anymore. I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I'm saying is I'm getting to the point where I'm not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It's not all about filming this show.''