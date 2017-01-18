Kourtney Kardashian doesn't mind being single as her main focus is her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.
Kourtney Kardashian is happy being single.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star isn't interested in being in a relationship and is just focused on being a parent to her three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, whom she shares with her ex partner Scott Disick.
A source said: ''Kourtney and Scott are not back together or even at the point of trying to make things work. Kourtney is happy being a parent right now and that is her number one interest right now.
''She's not interested in being in a relationship with anyone. [Kourtney and Scott] have a wonderful relationship and are doing an amazing job at being good friends for their kids. There is nothing more to it than that right now.''
And the 37-year-old television personality and her family are said to be ''really proud'' of Scott, 33, as he has done a ''really good job of staying in control''.
An insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Scott is in a great place right now. He has toned down his partying and has done a really good job of staying in control. Everyone is really proud of Scott for sticking to his word and calming down.''
It comes after a source close to Kourtney claimed Scott has been ''consistently on his best behaviour'' in a bid to win the mother-of-three back.
They shared recently: ''He has been consistently on his best behaviour for the past two months. He's not been partying or drinking. This is the first time we've seen Scott be this good in a very long time. Yes, that is always something Kourtney wanted for Scott - to calm down and be at home.''
