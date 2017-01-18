Kourtney Kardashian is happy being single.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star isn't interested in being in a relationship and is just focused on being a parent to her three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, whom she shares with her ex partner Scott Disick.

A source said: ''Kourtney and Scott are not back together or even at the point of trying to make things work. Kourtney is happy being a parent right now and that is her number one interest right now.

''She's not interested in being in a relationship with anyone. [Kourtney and Scott] have a wonderful relationship and are doing an amazing job at being good friends for their kids. There is nothing more to it than that right now.''

And the 37-year-old television personality and her family are said to be ''really proud'' of Scott, 33, as he has done a ''really good job of staying in control''.

An insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Scott is in a great place right now. He has toned down his partying and has done a really good job of staying in control. Everyone is really proud of Scott for sticking to his word and calming down.''

It comes after a source close to Kourtney claimed Scott has been ''consistently on his best behaviour'' in a bid to win the mother-of-three back.

They shared recently: ''He has been consistently on his best behaviour for the past two months. He's not been partying or drinking. This is the first time we've seen Scott be this good in a very long time. Yes, that is always something Kourtney wanted for Scott - to calm down and be at home.''