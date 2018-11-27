Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she loves to be naked at home.
Kourtney Kardashian loves to be naked at home.
The 39-year-old reality TV star - who has kids Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - has revealed that she feels ''very comfortable'' in her own skin and is happy to walk around her home without any clothes on.
She shared: ''I am very comfortable in my own skin. I like to be naked in my house and I think it is important to show positive images of our body.''
Kourtney is famed for her enviable figure, but the brunette beauty insists she has to work hard in order to stay in shape.
Speaking to GQ Mexico magazine, Kourtney confessed: ''Being a mother to me is the most important thing, because it's what my heart occupies.
''Then I would say exercising - not only for my body, but because it does my mind a lot of good, relaxes me.
''In third place, my favourite activity is travelling because it feeds my soul, followed by nutrition.''
Kourtney revealed she's experimented with various diets over recent years, but she has become less ''strict'' about what she eats.
She explained: ''I used to do very specific diets. I learned something from all of them and incorporated them into my lifestyle, but I'm not so strict anymore.
''Fifth, I would put the decoration because it is where I express myself creatively.
''Then beauty, not so much from the point of view of make-up, but rather define it as 'self-care' - do things to feel better, like a massage, for example. And in the end, it would be fashion - which is my passion - but I don't give it so much time or attention anymore.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.