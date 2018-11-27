Kourtney Kardashian loves to be naked at home.

The 39-year-old reality TV star - who has kids Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - has revealed that she feels ''very comfortable'' in her own skin and is happy to walk around her home without any clothes on.

She shared: ''I am very comfortable in my own skin. I like to be naked in my house and I think it is important to show positive images of our body.''

Kourtney is famed for her enviable figure, but the brunette beauty insists she has to work hard in order to stay in shape.

Speaking to GQ Mexico magazine, Kourtney confessed: ''Being a mother to me is the most important thing, because it's what my heart occupies.

''Then I would say exercising - not only for my body, but because it does my mind a lot of good, relaxes me.

''In third place, my favourite activity is travelling because it feeds my soul, followed by nutrition.''

Kourtney revealed she's experimented with various diets over recent years, but she has become less ''strict'' about what she eats.

She explained: ''I used to do very specific diets. I learned something from all of them and incorporated them into my lifestyle, but I'm not so strict anymore.

''Fifth, I would put the decoration because it is where I express myself creatively.

''Then beauty, not so much from the point of view of make-up, but rather define it as 'self-care' - do things to feel better, like a massage, for example. And in the end, it would be fashion - which is my passion - but I don't give it so much time or attention anymore.''