Kourtney Kardashian is ''living a different life'' since parting ways with Scott Disick.

The 38-year-old television personality previously enjoyed an ''co-dependent'' on/off relationship with the reality star - with whom she has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - which began in 2006, but since the pair cut ties in 2015, Kourtney believes she can make the ''best decisions'' for herself.

Speaking on an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' which aired on Sunday (28.05.17), the brunette beauty said: ''I feel like Scott and I were very co-dependent and I just would always bounce every idea off of him. Also, I'm just like living a different life now where doing more for myself is like an option and now that I am able to make my own decisions, I want to make the best decisions.''

The news comes after Kourtney - who is now in a relationship with former boxer Younes Bendjima - was recently believed to be ''done'' with 33-year-old Scott.

A source claimed: ''She's done treating Scott like a baby and worrying how he'll react to her every move. She cares for and respects the father of her children, but romantically ... it's just over.''

And sources also believe Kourtney is ''having a lot of fun'' with her new beau, whom she met through mutual friends.

Another insider said: ''Kourtney and Younes are hooking up [but] it's not serious yet. They are having a lot of fun together and it's very casual. They met through mutual friends in Los Angeles.''

It's not the first time sources have claimed the new couple are ''having fun'' together either.

A source claimed earlier this week: ''Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun.''