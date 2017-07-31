Kourtney Kardashian laid down some co-parenting rules to Scott Disick at a recent family holiday.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and the 34-year-old hunk - who have three kids, Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, together - took their kids to the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts, earlier this month, and the raven-haired beauty reportedly told her ex what she expects.

Sources informed gossip website TMZ that Kourtney - who has been romantically linked to former boxer Younes Bendjima - told Scott he has to quit partying hard and must respect her dating other people if they are to co-parent without any issues, and he is said to have obliged.

It doesn't look like the pair will get back together in a romantic sense any time soon, however, despite recent reports Scott - who has been linked to various women over the last few months, including Bella Thorne - is keen to rekindle their relationship.

A source said: ''In his ideal world, he would still be with Kourtney. He wants her back, but he just isn't taking the steps needed to make that happen.''

Scott previously joked he was a ''sex addict'', but has now insisted that was merely a quip.

He said: ''I would say I think it's a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I just like sex, but I'm not a sex addict.

''I said that in a joking fashion on the show and now I'm getting billed as one, and it's not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict.

''I have a gargantuan appetite, but am not an addict.''