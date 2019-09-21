Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly just ''friends'' with Younes Bendjima, after the pair were spotted together this week.

The 40-year-old reality star - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - dated the model for two years before calling time on their relationship in August 2018, but it was reported on Friday (20.09.19) they were back together, after being spotted holding hands.

But sources have now claimed the pair haven't reunited for romantic reasons, and are instead just hanging out with one another as pals.

An insider said: ''Kourtney and Younes have always been in touch and friendly with each other. They reconnected after their split last year and remained friendly. He's been to several of the family events, including Kourtney's birthday and he's hung out with Kourtney a few times recently in social settings. Younes asked Kourtney to get lunch or dinner with him this week, and she accepted.''

The insider admits that whilst there is still a ''romantic connection'' between the two, Kourtney is unlikely to give 26-year-old Younes another chance.

They told E! News: ''They had a really fun day together and they still have a romantic connection. They have hooked up since their split and are definitely having fun. Kourtney really wants to be in a relationship but it's very unlikely that she will give it another try with Younes.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that both Kourtney and her younger sister Khloe were on breaks from dating, especially after Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 17-month-old daughter True - kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party in February.

A source said: ''Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn't happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren't rushing into dating right now. [They] know they'll get back to the world of dating when they are ready.''