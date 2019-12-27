Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima attended her Christmas Eve (24.12.19) party.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has seemingly confirmed that she and the 26-year-old model are back together after she posted a photograph of the pair of them posing together at her family's annual festive bash, which was held at her house in Calabasas, California, this year.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday (27.12.19), the 40-year-old reality TV beauty uploaded a photograph of her nestled into Younes' body as he placed his right hand on her tiny waist.

She captioned the post: ''One of my favorite nights of the year since I was born, our tradition (sic)''

The couple split up last year after the hunk allegedly cheated on her, but they set tongues wagging in September just gone when they were spotted holding hands out and about in public.

However, at the time, friends close to Kourtney said they were just ''casually dating.''

An insider said at the time: ''They spend some time together. It's more of a friend situation. You could call it casually dating. It's definitely not a relationship.

''They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him. She isn't happy about being photographed with him though. She has been trying to just keep it private.''

But things have seemingly become more serious between the pair in recent weeks as the brunette beauty - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - has decided to give Younes, whom she dated for two years, another chance.

A source explained: ''In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn't trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though ... Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney's kids. They really like him. It's never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it.''