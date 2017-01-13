Kourtney Kardashian has ''trust issues''.

The 37-year-old reality TV star has posted a cryptic tweet about her inability to trust other people amid rumours of her reuniting with on/off boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney confessed on social media: ''I've got trust issues.''

However, Kourtney refused to elaborate any further on her issues, and whether they related specifically to Scott, who has recently been trying to reconcile with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

The duo - who share children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - spent New Year together at a getaway in Aspen, Colorado, fuelling rumours that they are back together.

A source close to the situation said that the getaway helped the pair become ''stronger and healthier'', and revealed they are now ''getting on great''.

The insider explained: ''Kourtney is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around.

''She sees how much happier their children are when he's around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.''

The pair have also been ''enjoying each other's company'' in recent times.

The source said: ''They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each other's company. Kourtney and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation.''

Kourtney has been dating Scott on and off for more than a decade, but their relationship appeared to have ended forever in 2015 after he went on a month-long partying bender and after photos emerged of him getting cosy with another woman.