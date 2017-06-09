Kourtney Kardashian hopes her children can ''motivate'' Scott Disick to curb his wild behaviour.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is said to be still ''very upset'' with her former partner - who has been partying with a string of different women on a recent European vacation - but knows it is not in the ''best interest'' of Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, to stop them from seeing their dad, and hopes family days out can get the 34-year-old playboy back on the right track.

A source told E! News: ''She wants her kids to have a relationship with him.

''She hopes that by allowing him to see the kids, it will motivate him.

''The kids are the best possible influence on Scott. When is on dad duty and takes them to the movies or out to lunch, he is at his best.''

The 38-year-old reality star believes allowing the children to spend time with their father was the ''right thing to do'' because they ''love'' him and ''missed'' him during his controversial vacation.

The source said: ''[Kourtney feels it is] the right thing to do is to help foster their relationship with him and not stand in the way. Regardless of how she feels about him and the decisions he has made, she does want her kids to have a healthy relationship with their dad.''

It was recently claimed Kourtney isn't the only person who is worried about Scott.

A source said: ''Kourtney is worried for Scott. The partying is symptomatic of situations in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place.

''Everyone around him is worried he's on a slippery slope. They aren't angry, just concerned, because he's clearly going through something ... Scott doesn't regret taking the trip to Europe.''