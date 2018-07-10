Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at an internet troll who criticised her parenting.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star posted a photograph of her munching focaccia in a bikini as she vacationed in Portofino, Italy but her photo was criticised by one user.

Captioning the photo, Kourtney wrote: ''just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu? (sic)''

Underneath the picture, one user wrote: ''where are your kids?'', to which the brunette beauty fired back: ''My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting across from me. Thank you so much for your concern.''

Kourtney is on holiday with her kids - Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, who she has with her ex-partner Scott Disick - and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and is having a great time.

A source shared: ''She is incredibly happy with Younes. They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him. Kourtney is having the best time in Europe.''

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously revealed that ''meditation'' is the key to staying sane as a mother of three young kids.

She said: ''Every day, I try to wake up 20 minutes early - before the kids get up - to meditate. I usually sit on my bathroom floor on a mat in front of the bathtub. Early in the morning, this room has lots of natural light and is really quiet. Sometimes I like to set an intention for the day too.

''I have been practicing mindful meditation, which is a method of checking in with yourself by focusing on your breath, awareness and being present. If my mind wanders, I try to bring back my focus to breathing. Having a calm start to the day is really grounding and something I do whenever I can make time. Even when my schedule is full, I try to get some self-care in daily. It's so important for a healthy balance in life.''