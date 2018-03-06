Kourtney Kardashian has sparked rumours she has split from her toyboy lover.

The 38-year-old reality star has been dating model Younes Bendjima, 24, since 2016, but it looks like their relationship may have hit the rocks as the brunette beauty unfollowed him on Instagram over the weekend, before shutting down her account.

Kourtney's famous siblings - Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian - and her mother Kris Jenner also unfollowed the handsome star around the same time.

However, once speculation of their assumed split began to spread like wildfire, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star re-followed her beau on Monday (05.03.18).

Younes then went on to post a quote from his ''fav actor'' Denzel Washington on his Instagram story, which read: ''I'm both an introvert and extrovert. I love people but I need to be alone. I'll got out to meet people, but it has an expiration because I have to recharge. If I don't find the valuable alone time I need to recharge, I cannot be my highest self. (sic)''

The couple haven't had the easiest time since their relationship became public knowledge as Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she has children Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and three-year-old son Reign, is said to be jealous.

A source said ''Scott is still insanely jealous of Younes. He just can't come to terms with the fact that Kourtney has found true happiness with someone else.

''It makes things between them tense and unpredictable. Kourtney never knows when he is going to fly off the handle or go nuts about something. Scott just never thought it would last this long with Younes or become so serious. Nobody really did.''

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently admitted she is considering her options to preserve her fertility because thinking now about adding to her family is ''too much pressure''.

Speaking to her sisters Kim, 37, and Khloe, 33, about her decision on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', she said: ''I should just do it so I don't have to think, 'Is this what I want, to have kids?' It's like, putting too much pressure.''