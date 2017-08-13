Kourtney Kardashian is going to back to school to study law.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with ex-partner Scott Disick - has been keen to return to education for a while and finally thinks she has the time to give a tough legal course the attention it needs.

A source said: ''Kourtney probably doesn't have to work for the rest of her life, but that's not how she rolls.

''She already has a degree [in Theatre Arts and Spanish] but she's always wanted to go back to school and thinks now is the perfect time.

''She nearly signed up last year, but things were falling apart with Scott, so she put it off but really regrets it.

''She is in a better place to get her head in the books now.''

The 38-year-old beauty has opted to study law in honour of her father, late lawyer Robert Kardashian.

The insider said: ''Kourt is proud of her dad and knows he always wanted her to be a lawyer.

''She's already looking into doing an online course, so she can still be around the kids.''

Kourtney's decision to go back to school is part of her resolve to move on from Scott for good and start putting herself first.

The insider told heat magazine: ''For so many years, she let Scott suck her energy.

''Between raising her kids and trying to save him, she never had much time left for herself.

''This past year has been all about changing that dynamic - she wants to have passion and direction again. She doesn't want to end up wondering, 'What if?' in 20 years time.''