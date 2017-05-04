Kourtney Kardashian is ''having fun'' with her rumoured flame Younes Bendjima.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is believed to be romancing the former boxer, and although sources insist the relationship between the pair is still ''casual'', it has been reported that things are starting to heat up.

An insider said: ''Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun.''

The pair reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week in October, and sources even claim Younes was ''really helpful'' to the 38-year-old television personality after her younger sister Kim was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital.

The source added: ''He was really helpful and supportive during that time.''

Kourtney - who has three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with her former partner Scott Disick - reportedly ''really likes'' Younes, and will often arrange to meet with him whenever she has free time away from her brood.

The source said: ''Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids. They had lunch on Wednesday (03.05.17) at Zinque [restaurant] in West Hollywood and then briefly stopped into an art gallery to look at art.''

Whilst a second insider said: ''They were holding hands and seemed cosy.''

However, it has also been reported that Kourtney's former flame Scott isn't impressed about her new beau, as he's seemingly been trying to win back her affection for some time.

The source told E! News: ''Scott doesn't like Kourtney dating Younes at all. He doesn't want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can't stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes.''

A second source added to the publication: ''Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone. He'll always love her, regardless of their status.''