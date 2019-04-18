Kourtney Kardashian is having ''fun'' with her dating life.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been single since she enjoyed a short fling with Luka Sabbat following her split with Younes Bendjima in August last year, but sources have said she's not interested in settling down at the moment.

An insider said: ''Kourtney likes having someone in her life. She loves being a mom and that's always her priority, but she can get lonely too. She goes on dates and has fun, but she doesn't have a boyfriend and would never call any of these guys her 'boyfriend.'''

Kourtney - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with ex-partner Scott Disick - turned 40 on Thursday (18.04.19) and is said to be ''so excited'' about the milestone.

The source added: ''She's been through a lot, personally, over the last decade and feels she's come out stronger and happier. So she's excited about turning 40 and what's to come.''

Although, sources claim the beauty never used to feel so excited about the prospect of turning 40, and didn't begin seeing the positives until she launched her new lifestyle website Poosh last month, which gave her a newfound sense of pride in her work.

Speaking to People magazine, the insider said: ''When she talked about turning 40 a while back, she didn't seem too excited. Turning 40 is a big deal. But instead of seeing it as something negative, Kourtney turned it around and she seems very excited about her life just in general.

''She feels great about many things that she has accomplished so far. She is very excited about Poosh. She has been very focused on it. She has a small team that helps out, but she's putting in many hours making sure her site is fun, educational and features brands that she loves.''